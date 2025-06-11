The wait is almost over! Panchayat fans, where are you at? The beloved TVF show is back with its fourth season. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya and penned by Chandan Kumar. Here is our review for the trailer of Panchayat Season 4.

Panchayat Season 4 Trailer Review

The trailer paves the way for an epic showdown between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) being the central focus of the storyline. The two powerhouse ladies are standing up for the elections and engulfing the entire village in a web of politics, chaos and power play. Who will emerge victorious in this battle? And will this result to any more twist and turns in the village of Phulera?

What stands out in the trailer of Panchayat Season 4 like always is the unabashed rawness and realism of the characters. Be it the dialogues, music or the impromptu situations, we will be once again treated to the authentic beauty of the show which also forms its main USP. However, the part in me who loves to see female characters in the central focus is delighted to see the spotlight on Neena Gupta and Sunita Rajwar.

Two powerhouse of a talent and they are stealing the show and how! We are immediately hooked onto this streetsmart rivalry and somehow I’m rooting for them both. This time around too, the music and the dialogues seem to stand out. Watch out for the last scene where Raghubir Yadav’s Brij Bhushan Pandey is not successful in ignoring the jibes of the villagers despite wearing cotton as ear plugs. We also see the endearing chemistry between Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) and Rinki (Sanvikaa) a little closely this time around.

Love From The Fans Continue To Soar High For Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat Season 4 remains one of the most adored series of all times and the same also reflected on the release date. The show was earlier supposed to be released on July but due to the demand of the fans, it is arriving early on June 24, 2025. The show has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar.

A Look At The Panchayat Season 4 Trailer

