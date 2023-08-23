Paresh Rawal needs no introduction. The veteran actor – who has been entertaining the masses since the 1980s, is a highly respected actor who has starred in some unforgettable films like Hera Pheri, Nayak, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama, Andaz Apna Apna, OMG, Sanju and more. The 68-year-old actor isn’t taking a backseat from acting with films like Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3 and more in the pipeline already.

In a recent chat, he got candid about HP3 and getting to play the goofy yet kind-hearted Baburao Ganpatrao Apte once more on the silver screen. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal got candid about several things, including the status of the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3. Stating that HP3 will go on the floor sometime in 2024, the veteran actor also spoke about the love and massive popularity his character Baburao Apte gets on the internet and his presence in different memes.

During the chat, when asked if he was excited to revisit the character Baburao Apte, Paresh Rawal said, “Yes. Of course, I am.” He added, “But main saath me ye bhi umeed karta hu ki kuch alag karne ko mile. Backdrop uska alag ho, koi nayi kahaani ho toh uske responses bhi alag honge. Uska approach bhi alag hoga. (But at the same time, I also expect that I get to do something different this time. Like a different backdrop or a new story, so his responses will also be different. His approach will be unique.)”

In the same conversation, the ‘Hungama’ actor also revealed details of his other upcoming projects. He stated that Welcome 3, tentatively titled Welcome 2 Jungle, will go on the floor in October 2023. He also revealed that a sequel to Awara Pagal Deewana is also in the works. He also said that while he wasn’t in OMG 2, as he felt it was a cash grab, he revealed he would do the series’ third instalment.

Talking about his next big screen offering, Paresh Rawal is currently gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead, the film is scheduled to hit screen this Friday, August 25.

