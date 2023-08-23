Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has worked in hit films such as ‘Bala’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Oh My God 2’, revealed that she has always stated that an actor’s work speaks for itself, and this is the type of acknowledgment she seeks.

Yami’s filmography boasts of Rs 100 crore grossers ‘Bala’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and her latest ‘Oh My God 2’ starring Akshay Kumar.

The actress said, “To see your film getting so much love from the audience is always the best feeling. All the hardwork and dedication put in pays off and there no greater feeling than that. I am extremely grateful for the constant outpouring of love and support for my films.”

Yami added, “I’ve always stated that an actor’s work speaks for itself, and this is the type of acknowledgment I seek. To many more films and box office success! “

‘OMG 2’ is a comedy-drama film about s*x education in Indian schools, written and directed by Amit Rai.

It is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! (2012), and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Yami has also worked in hit web films such as ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’. While ‘A Thursday’ dealt with a serious issue, ‘Dasvi’ added so much to her as an actor, as she learnt a new dialect, playing a cop.

Yami Gautam, who now has scored as many as four 100 crore club successes, with the latest being OMG 2, and the best part is that each of these four films belongs to a different genre. While OMG 2 is a social drama on s*x education, Uri – The Surgical Strike is a true battle tale, Bala is a comedy about physical appearance, whereas Kaabil is a love story cum revenge drama.

With four centuries to her name, Yami is now also neck to neck with another top Bollywood star, Kiara Advani, who has Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and MS Dhoni – The Untold Story to her credit.

Yami will be next seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.

