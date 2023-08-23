Ever since news of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3 grabbed headlines, the film has been dropping some or the other update about the star cast. It has been revealed through various reports that the film does not have the iconic duo of Uday & Majnu, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor. There were also reports of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi being a part of the film. Now seems like another addition to the cast and hold your heart coz it is none other than the OG ‘mast-mast’ girl, Raveena Tandon!

If reports are to be believed, Raveena has been approached for the Akshay Kumar film which already stars Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film which has been titled ‘Welcome to Jungle’ is gearing up to create a riot on screen on Christmas 2024.

A report in Filmfare says that Raveena Tandon is likely to be roped in for Welcome 3, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. However, none has confirmed the report yet. But as soon as the news broke, fans already started taking nostalgia trips to the time when Akshay & Raveena broke barriers by delivering the s*xiest rain song ever with Tip Tip Barsa Paani and the sassiest item number with Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

Netizens are doing a happy dance with the rumours of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reuniting after 19 years for a film. The couple, which dated in the 90s, had a crackling chemistry on-screen. Reacting to the rumours of them reuniting, netizens started praying that these gossips turn true. A Redditor reacted, “If it’s true, I’m happy to see a yesteryear actress in a lead role and Akshay romancing someone his age. Their chemistry is going to be amazing. Please Bollywood gods let this be true.” Another comment read, “

I badly wanted kat opposite him but THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED DESPITE NOT KNOWING.” A third comment said, “This movie does have a colourful cast despite Anil and Nana not being part of it.”

Some even agreed how the Welcome 3 star cast looks epic sans Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar as well. A comment read, “At this point, is everyone but Udai and Majnu bhai welcome at the sets of Welcome 3?” Another user replied, “This movie does have a colourful cast despite Anil and Nana not being part of it.”

However, some had doubts about Raveena Tandon getting cast in the film, and a user argued, “She might be playing his mother.” Another comment read, “You think she’ll be opposite him, elder sister or some sh*t like that!”

People in the discussion thread on a Reddit sub also argued how many films Akshay Kumar is doing. Currently, the actor’s name is associated with The Great Indian Rescue, Soorarai Pottru remake, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Well, that is a tiring list!

