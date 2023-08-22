From the past few days, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news owing to a video that has gone on social media and how. Ever since the film hit the big screens in March last year, it’s been the topic of discussion for various reasons. While the film made headlines for its actual events, the maker was in the news for making it an anti-muslim film. However, now a video from one of the interviews has gone viral, and it sees him walking out of it while threatening the journalist. Scroll down for details.

The viral clip opens with the journalist asking him about The Kashmir Files’ being an anti-muslim violence film, to which he said, “First of all, I am not answerable to that.” Further, when she asked him about depicting the film in a particular way, he answered, “Today a movie has been released, people are doing it that’s an Indian culture. People vent their emotions out in cinema hall. When the big star films come, people dance in cinema halls. Sometimes they abuse the villain that’s Indian culture, because you are an alien to Indian culture you are saying.” Adding that’s he’s not answerable to everything that’s happening in the world.”

Later when the journalist asked him, “Since the 90s, the BJP has been talking about the Kashmiris, it’s not an untold story,” he replied, “I am not the spokesperson of the BJP; I have nothing to do with them.” The filmmaker got irked when she said that BJP promoted The Kashmir Files, he said that 4.5 crore people who watched the film are not BJP people.

Things get ugly when Vivek Agnihotri asks the journalist why she has the problem with BJP. She further tells him Government promoted his film, when the filmmaker kept denying, she also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted The Kashmir Files. Even before he could answer all the questions, his PR is seen interrupting asking the journalist to cancel it midway.

The Filmmaker is further seen getting up from his chair, taking off his mic and telling the journalist, “I’ve understood where you are going and where you are coming from.” He further threatens her saying, “If you show it in the wrong light, then I will have to react.”

A user named Sheryl Iona shared the short clip and wrote in the caption, “This coward who couldn’t answer an interview completely, who ran away from it like his master did , who was caught lying when he said Government didn’t promote his film …is talking about courage !!!! #CowardAgnihotri.”

Watch it here:

This coward who couldn’t answer an interview completely, who ran away from it like his master did , who was caught lying when he said Government didn’t promote his film …is talking about courage !!!! #CowardAgnihotri pic.twitter.com/ZwQN57rmgl — Sheryl Iona (@IonaSheryl) August 19, 2023

What are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri walking out of an interview? Do let us know.

