Vivek Agnihotri is currently making headlines for his recently released ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ after the OG film was a massive success in 2022. The film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles, and it turned out to be a surprise at the box office when Bollywood films were struggling back in the day. In a recent interview, the director opened up on his film and called it a commercial success while revealing he’s bankrupt as usual. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vivek always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with his social media presence and is very active on Twitter, with over 920K followers there. The director never shies away from expressing his views on social, political issues while also reacting to Bollywood’s updates on a regular basis.

Talking about the latest scoop, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vivek Agnihotri answered if his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ would be a commercial success and said, “I don’t care about all these things. In my mind, Kashmir Files is a commercial success for you, maybe for Zee, for people who really made money. I am one of the beneficiaries, not the major beneficiary. It was the product of Zee. Whatever money I earned, I put into my next film which is The Vaccine War and I am bankrupt as usual. Pallavi and I were discussing that we are broke again. So for the next film, the struggle begins again.”

For those who don’t know, The Kashmir Files made Rs 326.95 crore gross worldwide and was a super hit at the box office.

What do you think about Vivek Agnihotri calling himself bankrupt? Tell us in the space below.

