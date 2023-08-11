It is Akshay Kumar Vs Sunny Deol in cinemas as OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have finally dropped in theatres. However, the response to both films is totally against the advance booking trends. While Anil Sharma’s war drama was way ahead of Amit Rai’s social commentary, it seems like after the audience verdict, we have a clear winner for this much-awaited and much-hyped clash!

Owing to the audience reaction, while Gadar sequel is disappointing the audience big time, Oh My God 2 is being hailed for having a sensitive subject dealt with utmost care. Gadar, which was already clear, would feed on nostalgia is not being able to hold the fort firmly.

Audiences are enjoying the straightforward plotline, message and intention of OMG 2. While Gadar 2’s over-the-top fight sequences and scattered storyline have not been able to live up to the hype the film created on Sunny Deol’s presence. Check out the reactions on Twitter by people who have already watched the film.

A Twitter user posted, “I chose to watch #OMG2 first, and I do not regret it. There was a moment some people started clapping during a court scene. Pankaj sir kya karte ho aap. Akshay Kumar does not have much screen time but the final shot before interval.” Another post read, “Bohot logo ne movie girane ki koshish ki lekin bhagwan ka aashirwad ho toh koi kuch nhi bigad sakta #OMG2 Har har Mahadev.” A moviegoer shared, “Interval Hua abhi aur 1 Dull scene nahi tha abhi Tak.”

Audiences hailed Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in OMG 2 big time.

A user promised good experience with OMG 2 and wrote, “Acche content ke liye film dekhni hai to OMG 2 dekhiye. Pankaj Tripathi aapko hasaayenge, rulaayenge, special message denge. Akshay Kumar beech beech mein aate hain, saabit karte hain ki wo kyun khaas hain. Yami Gautam ki dialogue deliver kamaal ki hai. Music is film ka hero hai!”

However, a user raised doubts over people going gaga for OMG 2 and pointed out, “Quite strange that almost all the reviewers r giving 4 stars? As if there’s a deal to give not less than 4 stars in lieu of a definite sum of amount. Instead of spending money on PR and paid reviews makers should think of investing in good content 2 get organic 4 stars.”

A user posted, “The battle between a Bhakt vs Bhagwan. Amazing Performance by all the Star Cast. But Especially Pankaj Tripathi & Akshay Kumar.”

While Gadar 2 seems to disappoint. A Twitter user reviewed the film and wrote, “Anil Sharma was in coma since 20 years. This period saw a change in cinema, techniques, story, and screenplay, all got better but he is still stuck there. He just woke up. Gadar 2 not only affects your hearing power with it’s high decibels, it will affect your mental and psychological growth and will harm it.”

Some could not help but share the much-awaited hand pump scene from the film calling it funny.

Handpump Scene 🤣👍

Everyone must Watch this funny scene of Gadar 2

#Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/wAMgUgpz4V — Baba Venga (@GAUTAM99930) August 11, 2023

A Twitter user posted, “Mithoon (music composer) is really the star right now. Something about Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik’s vocals that immediately transport you to the good old days.”

Another one pointed out, “An absurd war sequence & some sub par acting is really distracting but #SunnyDeol is in great form.” A viewer confirmed, “Mere hisaab se to 1 star ke bhi layek nahi hai.”

An angry audience wrote, “Jo aaj kal tv channels par dikhaya jata hai hindu musalman Geeta Qur’an, Wahi sab kuch #Gadar2 mein bhi dikhaya gaya hai, Action thik hein lekin kahani kahani, Aur bhai Bollywood #UtkarshSharma ki acting!”

Other reactions said, “Looks like #Gadar2 will be an epic disappointment.”

And since the nostalgia hit hard, a disappointed user wrote, “Gadar was a masterpiece..with no flaws. With Natural acting..Natural story. we still can relate to that movie. #Gadar2 is not 1% for that movie. You will be very dissappointed like me after watching GADAR2!”

For more updates on both the films, stay tuned to Koimoi.

