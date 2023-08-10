Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up rumours sent shockwaves in the industry. After dating each other for a long time, the former couple was one of the most loved and adored couples of B-Town. While they never confirmed dating each other, they let their actions and social media PDA do all the talking. However, the news of their split not only broke many fans hearts but also got the gossip mongers talking. After parting ways in July last year, it is being said that the Heropanti actor has found love once again. Yes, you heard that right!

Earlier media reports suggested that Tiger and Disha broke up after the actress asked him for a commitment which he reportedly refused to give. While a lot continues to be written and said about them, the latest media report has spread like wildfire. Scroll down for details!

According to latest media reports, Tiger Shroff has again found love in a girl with almost the same name, ‘Deesha’ Dhanuka. Reportedly, Tiger and Deesha have been seeing each other for over a year and a half. While not much is known about Deesha, she reportedly works at a production house at a senior position.

A source close to the development revealed to Bombay Times, “They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger’s family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship.”

After breaking the story, the portal got in touch with the Tiger, who broke his silence on the same and confirmed that he’s single. He told the portal, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I’ve been single for the past two years.”

What do you think are these mere rumours or there’s any truth to it? Well, only time will tell.

