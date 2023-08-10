Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of OMG 2 on August 11, and the film is clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Interestingly there has been a lot of buzz for both the sequels. While Gadar 2 is playing on nostalgia, Oh My God 2 is trying to feed on social issues. However, reports suggest that Gadar 2 is way ahead in terms of noise at the Box office!

But coming to box office facts, do you know that Oh My God 2 is the Ram Setu actor’s 10th Independence Day release, not necessarily in continuous order? Ever since the actor made his debut, this is the 10th film released on the 15th August weekend. Moreover, this is the 6th box office clash Akshay would face in his career.

Akshay Kumar’s last Box office clash was a disaster. His film Raksha Bandhan clashed with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on 11 August 2022, and both films tanked at the Box Office. Raksha Bandhan earned merely 44 crore in its lifetime and was a flop. At the same time, Aamir’s LSC earned 58 crores, also a flop. However, this has been the only loss Akshay had!

Out of the six Independence Day box office clashes, the actor has won all except the last clash between Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha. Akshay’s first 15th August weekend clash was in 2000 with his musical extravaganza Dhadkan which clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Deewane. While Dhadkan earned 14.2 crores, according to Muvyz, and was profitable, Deewane earned around 6.9 crores and was a flop.

The next Independence Day clash for Akshay Kumar was in 2016 when he locked horns with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjodaro with his Rustom. Both the films were released on 12 August 2016, and while Rustom was a super duper hit with 127 crores and a National Award, Mohenjo Daro was a disaster with 58 crores.

Akshay’s following two clashes were with John Abraham in the years 2018 and 2019. While Gold clashed with Satyameva Jayate in 2018, Mission Mangal clashed with Batla House in 2019. All four films were released on 15th August, and all of them were successful. Gold earned 107 crores at the box office while Satyameva Jayate did a business of 89 crores. Both were released on 15th August 2018. Similarly, Mission Mangal was a super duper hit with a lifetime business of 200 crores, while Batla House was a hit with 97 crores. Both were released on 15th August 2019.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar came very close to an Independence Day Clash when Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jab Harry Met Sejal were to release during the Independence Day weekend. But then, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film released a week early. Another clash that did not happen but the superstar films did overlap each other’s box office earnings were Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Doobara which released on 15 August 2013, and had to face the havoc called Chennai Express, which released a week earlier on 8th August 2013.

Now in 2023, Akshay Kumar is all set to lock horns with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. Interestingly Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clashed with Lagaan in 2001 and won the battle at the Box Office. Numbers for Gadar 2 also look promising. Hoping Akshay Kumar brings back his winning streak with OMG 2 again.

