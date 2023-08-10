Eleven years after Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal made waves with OMG, it’s time for the second in the franchise to arrive in the form of OMG 2. Just like OMG, even the sequel has another actor take centre stage in the form of Pankaj Tripathi. Back then, the story was about Paresh Rawal, and then Akshay made an appearance later in the day. The same is the structure of the upcoming film as well, where Pankaj Tripathi would be putting forth his arguments in the court of law with Akshay as the guiding force.

One could argue that in such kind of set-up whether Pankaj Tripathi is in the lead or is it going to be Akshay Kumar since he plays the title role. However, all said and done, the opening of the film would rely on the star power of Akshay Kumar. Of course, one also needs to keep the expectations in check here since, first and foremost, even OMG started at 4.25 crores before emerging as a box office blockbuster on the basis of word of mouth, and secondly, this isn’t one of those big-budget extravaganzas. Moreover, there is Gadar 2 as huge competition as well, which is more of a tentpole affair.

Given all of these factors, even if a start in 7-9 crores range comes for the film, it would at least set the stage for the Amit Rai affair to perform and consolidate. If by any chance a double-digit score is reached, then it would be quite good, but going by advance booking, anything in the 7-9 crores range on day 1 is given for the film and then word of mouth will ensure that the film first grows over the extended five day weekend and then keeps moving on in days to follow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

