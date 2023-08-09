Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is all set to release this week, and the craze around the film is already skyrocketing. Advance booking for the film opened earlier this week, and the collections seemingly crossed Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer was released earlier this year as a blockbuster. The film became a comeback for the superstar, who went on a sabbatical for almost 5 years after the release of Zero.

As per Taran Adarsh, a total of 1,05,300 tickets have been sold at national chains. Taking to X, the trade analyst wrote, “#Gadar2 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: DAY 1 biz… #PVR: 45,200, #INOX: 36,100, #Cinepolis: 24,000, Total: 1,05,300 tickets sold.”

Another trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, wrote, “Advance booking at B &C tier single screens is even BIGGER than #Pathaan. Such advance booking at SS has not been witnessed in years.”

As of last Sunday, the three national chains had sold about 45,000 tickets for the movie’s opening day. By Thursday night, the movie hopes to have sold over 200,000 tickets and completed its final advance booking.

Both the leads, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, are back for the sequel, directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. It has been predicted to be a blockbuster similar to its predecessor. The film will compete with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the box office.

The father-son relationship is the main focus of Gadar 2’s story. Against the backdrop of the 1971 “Crush India” campaign, the movie shows Tara Singh, a Sikh, travelling to Pakistan to rescue his son Chiranjeet Singh, who is being held captive by the Pakistani Army under the command of Major General Hamid Iqbal.

