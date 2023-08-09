Rajinikanth, the rockstar in his 70s, is all set to create fireworks at the box office tomorrow onwards. Yes, we’re just a few hours away from witnessing the rampage of Jailer, and the film is expected to open huge, both domestically and internationally. In fact, it is in a position to rake in the third biggest opening globally after Adipurush and Pathaan. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nelson, the action thriller marks Thalaiva’s comeback after 2 years. He was last seen in Annaatthe, and the film wasn’t the huge commercial success we usually expect from the veteran superstar. With Nelson’s biggie, which releases tomorrow, expectations are sky-high as the advance booking has been phenomenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s no surprise that several offices in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have declared an official holiday tomorrow due to many leave requests from Rajinikanth fans. As expected, Jailer is poised for a rocking start in Tamil Nadu and in some other parts too, a superb start is on the cards. Even in Mumbai, the Tamil version is showing a huge response for tomorrow.

In India, Jailer is set to register the biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2023. Including all other Indian industries, this Rajinikanth starrer aims to register the third or fourth biggest start in 2023. In the international market too, the actor has a huge fan following and advance ticket sales suggest a bumper opening. It’s confirmed that the opening day of Varisu, Thunivu and Ponniyin Selvan 2 is bound to be surpassed comfortably.

In 2023, only two Indian films managed to score a century, including Adipurush (140 crores gross) and Pathaan (106 crores gross). Now, if trade experts are to be believed, Jailer will not score 100 crores but is definitely aiming for a start of 70-80 crores gross on day 1 to become the third biggest Indian opener of 2023.

What do you think? Will Jailer take a start in the range of 70-80 crores gross? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Film Turning Out To Be A Shocker In Advance Booking, To Stay Out Of His Top 10 Openers Of All Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News