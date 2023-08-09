Akshay Kumar is not having the best time at the box office. The actor had a disastrous run last year and this year too, started on a bad note as Selfiee turned out to be a huge flop. Even for his upcoming film, OMG 2, things are not going in the right direction as far as advance booking is concerned. Will it be able to enter his top 10 openers of all time? Let’s take a look at it below!

Directed by Amit Rai, the sequel to OMG – Oh My God! also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. The film has been surrounded by several controversies, but unlike films in the past, this one has failed to create buzz out of it. Surprisingly, there have been no promotions and now, it all depends on the audience’s feedback after the first-day first show.

When OMG 2 was announced, it looked like a winning film as it had goodwill of the first part. Even in a clash, it felt like Akshay Kumar would walk away as a clear winner as its competition, Gadar 2, never looked like a threat. But now, things have taken a complete U-turn, and the film might even end up being in single digits on its opening day.

Ahead of OMG 2’s release, let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores Gold – 25.25 crores Kesari – 21.06 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 20.25 crores Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores Good Newwz – 17.56 crores Ram Setu – 15.25 crores Housefull 3 – 15.21 crores

What do you think? Will OMG 2 be able to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

