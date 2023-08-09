Rajinikanth is all set to strike big with Jailer. The superstar is making his comeback on the big screen and it’s no less than a festival for fans. With just one more day to go, people are going crazy as excitement is at its peak and shows have already started showing houseful boards at several locations. Let’s see what’s the status at the box office through day 1 advance booking!

Rajini was last seen in 2021’s Annaatthe. The film took a flying start at the box office but couldn’t sustain it longer as reviews were highly unfavourable, both from critics and the audience. Now, with Nelson coming on board as a director, fans are expecting a rocking comeback and are ready to see their favourite star roaring as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

Coming to our box office update, Jailer has finally surpassed the advance booking collection of Varisu for day 1 and has become the biggest Tamil film of 2023 in terms of opening-day ticket sales. For the unversed, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer had sold tickets worth 11.49 crores gross (as per Sacnilk) for the opening day. This number has been crossed like a cakewalk by the Rajinikanth starrer.

As per the latest update, Jailer has hit the 13 crore mark in advance booking for day 1 and as of now, it has sold tickets worth 13.10 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) all across the country. This is huge and going by the crazy pace, the film is expected to end up its opening day advance booking by going well above the 15 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

