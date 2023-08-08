Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Karan Johar directorial has been making waves at the ticket windows and how. After enjoying a successful run, the film is likely to take a blow this Friday as two big Bollywood films – OMG 2 and Gadar 2 – are slated to hit the big screens.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer will face a massive box office clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-led. Scroll down for details.

As per the early trends flowing in, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has remained stable even in the 2nd week. Reportedly, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has minted around Rs 4-5 crore* at the box office. With the latest numbers, the total collections now stand at Rs 113.38-114.38 crore*. The film made a total earning of Rs 109.38 crore till the yesterday, i.e., in 11 days. For the unversed, it earned 73.33 crore in the first week.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Variety, Karan Johar opened up about being anxious ahead of the film’s release because of Hollywood biggies ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’’s box office success.

The filmmaker said, “At first I had apprehension and fear and then there was deep-rooted anxiety because both these films also performed very well in India. So even the Gen X, Gen Z kids, the millennials and the boomers, who’ve grown up watching the old Hindi film music, all of them collectively love the film for various and different reasons. Because otherwise you lose an audience when you try and be extra preachy and try and give a sermon that doesn’t actually connect to you in an emotional way because you’ve got to love the people, then love what they say.”

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

