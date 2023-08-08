The Barbenheimer wave has benefitted the box office immensely as both biggies turned out to be commercial successes. While the Margot Robbie starrer Barbie is a force of $1 billion now, Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer too has gone past the $500 million milestone with its consistency. It has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk on the worldwide front. Keep reading to know more!

Before the release, despite a huge buzz, there were some doubts about the film’s success. Considering the niche genre and a length of 3 hours, some trade experts were not so confident that the biographical thriller would work. However, the real picture is amazing as cinema enthusiasts are flocking to theatres to catch Nolan‘s work.

In the latest update, Oppenheimer is standing at the worldwide box office collection of $556.19 million, as per Box Office Mojo. With this, the film has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk ($527.01 million) to become the 5th highest-grossing film ever for the director.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office:

The Dark Knight Rises – $1.081 billion

The Dark Knight – $1.006 billion

Inception – $870.79 million

Interstellar – $773.43 million

Oppenheimer – $556.19 million

Dunkirk – $527.01 million

Meanwhile, Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola recently called the ‘Barbenheimer’ war a victory for Hollywood. Taking to his social media, the ‘Godfather’ and ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ director said: “I have yet to see (‘Barbie‘ and ‘Oppenheimer’), but the fact that people are filling big theatres to see them and that they are neither sequels nor prequels, no number attached to them, meaning they are true one-offs, is a victory for cinema.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

