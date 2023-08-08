The Rajinikanth mania is all set to storm the box office! Yes, his Jailer is geared up to hit theatres on the 10th of August and fans are already in a celebratory mood. With the box office advance booking already showing massive buzz, the film might become the biggest Tamil opener of 2023. Amid it, we have some exciting details about the pre-release theatrical business and below is all you need to know!

We have seen Rajini fans going bonkers in theatres in the past, giving a stadium-like feeling. This time too, the craze will be at its peak and signs could be already seen. Offices in Tamil Nadu (not all) have declared an official holiday due to too many leave requests popping up from Rajini fans. Some firms are even distributing free tickets for employees. Such is the craze!

Coming back to pre-release business, Jailer’s theatrical rights are valued at 123 crores, as per Track Tollywood. The biggest chunk, 60 crores, comes from Tamil Nadu. Karnataka is around 10 crores. Rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are valued at 12 crores, while Kerala is at 5.5 crores. The rest of India’s rights are valued at 3-4 crores. The total pre-release theatrical business is said to be around 91 crores. In overseas, the number is 32 crores, taking the worldwide total to 123 crores.

It is further stated that Jailer will need to do worldwide business of 250 crores gross at the box office to get itself a clean Hit verdict. Considering all the hype, the film seems to be comfortably crossing the aforementioned number unless the content turns out to be really bad.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

