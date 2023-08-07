Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has been doing what it’s been doing since Day 1. It’s been 10 days since the film hit the silver screens and it was just yesterday it touched the most significant milestone. The film finally crossed 100 crore, making it Alia’s 8th 100 crore club while Ranveer’s 7th century. RRKPK not only marks the lead actors’ reunion but also KJo’s comeback to the director after his last outing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Owing to the wide release across the globe, the film is enjoying a massive run. While many have been calling it the perfect Bollywood masaledaar family drama film, it reached its first milestone and crossed Rs 50 crore within just 4 days of its release. Helmed by KJo and backed by his Dharma Productions, the film stars an ensemble cast of veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

As per the early trends flowing in, RRKPK has shown a good hold at the box office. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has made an earning of Rs 4-5 crore* on the 11th day of its release at the box office. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 109.08-110-08 crore*. The film garnered Rs 13.50 crore on its second Sunday making it a total of Rs 105.08 crore in 10 days.

With no big releases till Friday, RRKPK gets a long window to mint money before Gadar 2 and OMG 2 arrive on August 11.

The upcoming Weekend will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel returning in Gadar 2 marking a huge box office clash with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s OMG 2 at the box office, which will possibly affect Alia and Ranveer starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

