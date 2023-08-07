Bollywood buffs expected a ‘masaledaar’ box office clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2. But that looks far from the case as Sunny Deol starrer is adding numbers every single day but it’s disappointing to see the already sinking ship of the Akshay Kumar led film. Scroll below for details on advance booking trends for Day 1 for more details!

Things had been difficult for Oh My God sequel way before advance booking began. The movie was stuck with the Censor Board for weeks over some of its objectionable content. It was finally certified ‘A – adults only’ certificate which creates a barrier in itself. But things seem to be turning worrisome for Akshay Kumar and team with little to no pre-release buzz.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Gadar 2 has added 4 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty. This is a considerable jump from yesterday’s numbers of 3.30 crores and the trade analysts are now expecting a double digit advance booking total for this Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer.

On the other hand, OMG 2 has collected only about 70 lakhs at the Indian box office (excluding blocked tickets). Advance booking for Day 1 desperately needs to pick up with only 4 days to go. What Akshay Kumar and team currently needs is aggressive marketing to save the sinking ship.

Gadar 2 witnesses Anil Sharma take over his director’s hat to narrate the story of Tara (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) after almost 22 years.

OMG 2 will witness Akshay Kumar reprise his titular character while Paresh Rawal has bid goodbye to his iconic role. Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi will be joining the superstar in the sequel.

