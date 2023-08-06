The wave of Barbenheimer is in its third week and is still refusing to slow down at the worldwide box office. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer continue to churn out impressive numbers, and the third weekend is set to end on a roll. In the meantime, the Margot Robbie starrer stands tall as a monster worth $950 million, while the Cillian Murphy starrer has crossed the reported breakeven. Keep reading to know more!

It rarely happens; both films releasing in a clash tend to put on a big box office show. Riding high on extremely positive word-of-mouth, both biggies have done really well. In fact, the musical fantasy led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has turned out to be a huge blockbuster of 2023. On the other hand, biographical thriller is now beyond half a billion dollars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie has ended its third Friday on a high note by taking its collection to a massive $951 million at the worldwide box office. The film is already the second highest-grossing film of 2023, surpassing Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845.31 million, reports Box Office Mojo). In overseas alone, it has hit the $500 million mark and its current earning stands at $527.7 million. The entry into the $1 billion club is bound to happen this weekend.

Speaking about Oppenheimer, the film has crossed the $500 million milestone and has now finally gone past the reported breakeven of $440-$450 million. It’s now an official box office success, and by Sunday, the collection is expected to rise to $551 million globally.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (6 Days To Go): Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh Is All Set To Create Havoc, Akshay Kumar Starrer Yet To Hit The 50 Lakh Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News