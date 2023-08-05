Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Karan Johar’s comeback directorial, starring Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani, is unstoppable. Besides receiving rave reviews for its story and execution, the masaledaar family drama is also working wonders at the box and earned Rs 50 crore in just four days of its release.

The film, which earned Rs 73.33 crores in its first week, has got a wide release nationwide, and its viewership in metros has increased. Scroll down to know how much RARKPK has earned today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s hype isn’t dying even in its second week. As per the trend reports, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer earned Rs 9.80-10 crore on the 9th day of its release at the Indian box office. When added to the collections of Day 8 – an impressive Rs 80 crore, the film’s total collections now stand around Rs 89.8-90 crores. As per the reports, the film has picked up massively in metro cities.

While we wait for the official numbers, here’s the day-wise box office collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar comeback directorial collected Rs 11.10 on its opening day, followed by Rs 16.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 18.75 crore on Day 3 and Rs 7.02 on Day 4. It collected Rs 7.30 crore, Rs 6.90 crore, Rs 6.21 crore and Rs 6.75 crore on Days 5, 6, 7 and 8, respectively.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will likely enter the Rs 100 crore club soon – probably by or before Monday. Globally, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will join the Rs 200 crore club in the next few days too.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (6 Days To Go): Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh Is All Set To Create Havoc, Akshay Kumar Starrer Yet To Hit The 50 Lakh Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News