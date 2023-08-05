Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar are all set to lock horns at the box office ahead of Independence Day. Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are arriving on 11th August, and advance booking is open. Going by the initial trend, we can sense the undercurrent Sunny’s film is carrying as the ticket sale is surprisingly taking a blockbuster turn, while Akki’s film is lagging much behind in the competition. Keep reading to know more!

Just like the Barbenheimer wave brought big numbers and thoroughly entertained audiences, we are geared up for a desi clash. The audience is excited to see Sunny’s Tara Singh avatar, who’ll be setting the big screens on fire with his punches and ‘seetimaar’ dialogues. On the other hand, the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is a film dependent entirely on word-of-mouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming to day 1 advance booking, Gadar 2 is performing way beyond expectations, and we are about to get the second or third biggest opening of 2023 from Bollywood. The film is turning out to be a big surprise, and with still 6 days more to go, it has already sold tickets worth 2.60 crores gross all across the country (excluding blocked seats).

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, the film is still going slow and is yet to pick up the required pace in advance booking. So far, it has sold tickets worth 42 lakhs gross for day 1 in India. It’s much lower than the Sunny Deol starrer, and the picture is almost clear, at least for the opening day.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie’s Juggernaut Soon To Be A Billion Dollar Affair, Already Enjoying A Massive Profit Of $450 Million+ By Going Past The Breakeven Mark?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News