Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh is returning for a second run with Gadar 2, and this time, he will fight to get his son back from Pakistan the timeline is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Sunny, at the trailer launch of the film, said that the hatred between the two countries grew out of politics which has been now slammed by former Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi. Scroll below to get the deets!

The first film came out in 2001, over two decades ago, and the trailer of the sequel is full-action packed and brings back so many memories. Ameesha Patel will also be seen in this film, with Utkarsh Mishra as her and Deol’s son Charanjeet. The audiences are waiting to see the old Tara Singh back in action and break bones in the theatres.

But his statement on India-Pakistan’s rugged relationship did not sit well with Brigadier Sohi. During the trailer launch of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol said, “There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other.” Sohi shared ANI’s clip on Twitter, where he said that he slammed the actor over his views.

As per a report in India Herald, Hardeep Singh Sohi is a former brigadier and a soldier who fought in the Kargil War and has received three gallantry awards in one tenure. Sohi blasted Sunny Deol over his remark at Gadar 2’s event.

He wrote on his Twitter handle – “Sunny Deol has not taken a Pakistani bullet in chest. He has not lost colleagues to terrorism abetted, armed, trained and sponsored by #Pakistan. Let him take a bullet in leg only and then praise Pakistan. I will salute him. Commercial interests should not make a person blind.”

Many took to his comment section who supported him, as one wrote, “Well said sir. For them REEL is REAL.”

Another wrote, “Nailed..NAKLI HERO.”

A third user tweeted, “These are FRESH dalals, newly born shoes, and lickers.”

Followed by one saying, “Sari Deshbhakti movies me hi dikhti hai.. baki in reality — paisa matter krta hai.”

Another said, “India Pakistan ki panapti lovestories bhi inhi ka promotion stunt hai. Ab Samajh aayi Kahani.”

And, “I’hv never seen a Russia-US aman ki aasha crap in Hollywood till date…”

See the tweet and the reactions here:

Sunny Deol has not taken a Pakistani bullet in chest. He has not lost colleagues to terrorism abetted , armed, trained and sponsored by #Pakistan. Let him take a bullet in leg only and then praise Pakistan. I will salute him. Commercial interests should not make a person… https://t.co/IQ6lLEJdrC — Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi,Shaurya Chakra (@Hardisohi) July 27, 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is all set to hit the theatres on August 11th.

