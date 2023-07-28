Karan Johar might be going through nervous jitters as his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has dropped in the theatres. But it seems like it’s time to wipe off that anxiety sweat as the film has passed with flying colours. The Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt film is the quintessential masala film we were yearning for for years. Directors kept on trying and failing, and finally, Karan Johar rose like a phoenix to save the Bollywood romance from dying at the hands of docu-dramas, violence, mythology, and action flicks!

Netizens have finally started talking about the film, which is definitely going to affect the weekend collections after a terrific word of mouth. Except for a few, none have found any turn-off in the film and have greenlit it towards being one of the best Bollywood has delivered in the recent past.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as a cross-cultural couple trying to make their families accept each other. Brilliantly supported by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others, the film is painting the town red with its romance taking over the Barbie’s pink fever and Oppenheimer’s greys! Scroll down and check out the reactions.

A user wrote, “In the world full of Barbiehiemer, choose someone who watches #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani with you Half way through the movie and already planning a re-run…This is the most ‘Bollywood’ Bollywood can ever be.”

Half way through the movie and already planning a re-run…This is the most ‘Bollywood’ bollywood can ever be. @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/eYQeCCWgYa — Abhishek Chandna (@AChandna10) July 28, 2023

Another user wrote, “So much to say. This movie isn’t K3G of my time it’s a freshly made family drama. It’s Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani. This movie is EVERYTHING this includes laughter, cries, masala and what not…My Bollywood heart is so happy after longggg time.” A third user wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani D*E*L*IG*H*T*F*U*L RRKPK is the best film of 2023 without any doubt! It’s one of the best Rom-Com emotional drama film ever made in Bollywood! “

Someone commented how Ranveer Singh outshone Alia Bhatt in the film and said, “I came for Alia bhatt but Ranveer stealing the show !!”

Its interval of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and i am already in love with @RanveerOfficial . I came for Alia bhatt but Ranveer stealing the show !! Alia you look Gorgeous 😍@aliaa08 Awesome Movie pic.twitter.com/0pB2rIJCGP — 🌸 (@MilesToGo0o) July 28, 2023

“Abhi #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani dekhke nikle hai aur yeh ab Dave ke saath keh sakte hai that only #KaranJohar can make you laugh, cry, feel the emotions of love and joy all in just a few hours. #RRKPKReview”

“Just saw #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and what a beautiful film. A big screen experience! #RRKPKReview”

“Just saw #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and mujhe is film ki har cheez bohot pasand aayi. #RanveerSingh and #AliaBhatt ki chemistry ke saath baaki actors ki acting sab bohot achchi thi. sach bolu toh gaano ne bhi Dil khush kar diya #RRKPKReview”

“Honestly #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is definitely a film worth watching! It has a dose of everything: emotions, drama, comedy, romance 🔥 sab hai iss film mein! Har kisiko kuch na kuch zaroor milega to love!”

“Only and only #KaranJohar can make such an emotionally rich film that also questions social taboos in the most subtle and argumentative manner.”

Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani yesterday!

I have to say, it’s the best movie to have come out this year. Only and only #KaranJohar can make such an emotionally rich film that also questions social taboos in the most subtle and argumentative manner. It’s a must watch pic.twitter.com/dI1G6GgJ84 — Siddharth Shukla (@sid0892) July 28, 2023

“It has Karan Johar written all over it.”

The movie makes you laugh and cry again and again.

#KaranJohar again proves it, he is a master in love and family drama movie. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a terrific interesting and emotional rollercoaster ride. The movie makes you laugh and cry again and again. Everything is almost perfect from acting to its songs.

Must Watch pic.twitter.com/2qoeZOzz5L — The Devish Show (@Devish76334420) July 28, 2023

