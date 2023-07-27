Getting a perfect release date is what every filmmaker wants. However, there are certain times when a movie clashes with another due to capturing more audiences and on the basis of occasion. Similarly, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2 are about to clash in August. With all that, a new report claims that the makers of Akshay’s upcoming movie are considering shifting the release date after the Censor Board’s Revising Committee gave the movie an A rating with 20 edits. Read on ahead to know more about it!

The sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy-drama, which had Paresh Rawal in the first part, will feature Pankaj Tripathi in the new movie. Unfortunately for the makers, the movie is facing trouble as it has only 16 days left to release.

Reportedly it has been said that Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is facing trouble at CBFC for its certification. Earlier, it was said that the committee had come to the conclusion that the film should be given an A certificate i.e. Adult rating, along with 20 cuts. Adding to it, a new report by the Times of India says the film’s creators hope that viewers of all ages will watch the discussion on s*x education.

However, as OMG 2 got an A certificate, the makers are reportedly planning to shift the release date. “The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotion of the film,” said the source to the outlet.

It would be interesting to see if the makers would really push the release date or challenge the cuts mentioned by the Censor Board’s Revising Committee. In the past, Shahid Kapoor and Kareen Kapoor Khan starrer film Udta Punjab challenged the cuts mentioned by the committee ahead of their film’s release.

