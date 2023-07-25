While the Hollywood film Barbie is setting the box office on fire, some of Indian celebrities are mocking and bashing the film. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, the film has been setting new benchmarks despite its box office clash with Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’. Well, the latest celeb to mock the film is Mira Rajput Kapoor, social media influencer and Shahid Kapoor’s wife.

Earlier TV actress Juhi Parmer made headlines for penning an open letter revealing that she walked out of the film within 15 minutes owing to the usage of se*ual connotations and strong language. However, soon after she shared her review, she was slammed by the netizens. Scroll down for more.

After watching the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie, Mira Rajput took to social media to review the film. Sharing a photo of the theatre screen, she wrote, “Hollywood this Hollywood that… Well Hollywood can’t do song-and-dance like Bollywood can?” Soon after her post went viral, it sparked debate on social media. While a section of users agreed with them, others trolled her for being just a star wife.

Check out her Insta Story below :

(CAP: Mira Rajput Review Barbie)

Reacting to the same a Redditor wrote, “I mean I don’t think anyone’s even comparing bw dances to the hw ones? It’s like getting outraged for no reason. Also this dance sequence was actually super cute. You don’t always need complicated dance steps.. it’s about having fun which they were in this song.”

While another said, “Big words coming from someone who makes Kardashians look hardworking and talented. Babe your personality is wrapped around your man please stop talking.”

A third netizen commented, “Just let her be. She gets so much attention for what?? She just married a celebrity. It’s not a big deal.She is delusional I agree. But her opinions don’t matter.”

A fourth user wrote, “What are her qualifications? Being someone’s wife.” Check out the post below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Mira Rajput’s Barbie Review? Do let us know.

