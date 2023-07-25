Annu Kapoor was recently grabbing eyeballs over his remarks on Nitish Tiwari. He questioned “uski aukaat kya hai?” as he reacted to news to Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. But looks like the veteran star is quite pissed with OTT content dominating the entertainment industry. Scroll below for all the details!

It looks like Annu only associates digital platforms with vulgar content and n*dity. The actor is returning to his iconic show ‘Antakshri’ but this time, on radio. While promoting his latest stint, he has been speaking on various controversial topics and that includes his thoughts on OTT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annu Kapoor told the India.com, “OTT film making se juda ek platform hai. Usmei aap thoda zyda khulgye hain or jaise hi aap kapdhe kholna shuru krte hai waise dekhne walo ki taadad badh jati hai. OTT choti jagah nhi hai. Ye OTT banane wale jo haina, yeh jo apke badhe badhe players hai inke paas itna paisa hai. Pata nhi public ka paisea hai ya kahan se paise agya hai.”

Annu Kapoor fumed as he continued, “Aapko samaaj toh aisa banana padhega ki samaj ka individual decide kare mujhe yeh dekhna ya kuch or… Jis din aapne samaj bana liya ki mujhe nagnata (n*dity) nhi dekhni hai, gandi chize nhi sunni hai, kisi ki majal hai yeh OTT, inki aukat kya hai, inki koi aukat nhi hai, do kodhi ki aukat hai.(sic)”

Just not that, Annu also slammed Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. He concluded, “Yeh jo Netflix, Amazon hai…inke upar bhi ankush nhi rkha jayega to arajakta fail jayegi, chaos ho jaiga. Freedom of expression ke nam par sirf gandagi parosna jante hai.”

On the professional front, Annu Kapoor will be next seen in Dream Girl 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan Says He’s The Only Actor Who’d Suggest Against Not Watching Movies & Do It Only If You Have Extra Money, Netizens Say “Bhai Is Speaking The Truth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News