Prabhas and Deepika Padukone recently grabbed headlines for the first look posters from their film, which was called Project K. Later, it was revealed that the film is titled Kalki 2898 AD. The film is planned to release in two parts, and ever since the first look posters dropped, the lead actors were massively trolled for their looks.

While Prabhas was called Sasta Iron Man, DP was criticised for a photoshoot look. They were even called out as the film was said to be a rip-off of the Hollywood film Dune.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, after the first reactions, it is being reported that the film might not release on the scheduled release date, which is January 12, 2024. The date is an auspicious weekend and festive time of Makar Sankranti and Pongal and it was supposed to create a great excitement amongst fans.

But after the reactions of the poster went viral, it seems like the team has decided otherwise. Reports say that the film has been pushed across several months owing to a lot of VFX work still left. A report in India Today confirms, “According to Telugu industry insiders, Ashwini Dutt, the producer of the film, would prefer May 9 as the date is special to him. His films ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari’ and ‘Mahanati’ were released on that date and turned out to be superhits. With this in mind, the filmmaker may push the film to May.”

For the unversed, Mahanati was a great success. The film starred Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. It is also being reported that a lot of VFX still remains to be done, and it seems impossible to make the film ready to release by January. Interestingly even SS Rajamouli asked about the release date of the film when he appreciated the trailer.

Earlier, it was reported that the film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is a modernised and adapted version of Mahabharata where Big B plays Ashwatthama and Prabhas plays a version of Karna! The backdrop for the film would be World War 3! The science fiction film was also reported to be based on the tenth Avatar of Vishnu, which is said to take place in Kalyug according to the mythological stories. The premise definitely seems interesting, but the first-look posters and teaser have not created much buzz.

Interestingly, even Adipurush was first slated to release in the same manner. The film was first announced to release in January 2023 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, but after the first look and teaser faced massive trolling it was postponed, and VFX for the film was said to be reworked. However, the film was still as disastrous as its first impact!

Hopefully, the decision to delay the film pays off well and brings a miraculous journey of an epic tale on-screen, never seen before in cinema.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor Takes An Indirect Dig At Maniesh Paul For Being Slapped By The Veteran Actor: “Some Actors Are There Who Exaggerate Certain Things…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News