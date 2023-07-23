Amar Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan were once close friends and political allies. But their relationship turned sour over the years, and they eventually had a public falling out. This public fall-out was accompanied by scandalous revelations about the Bachchans, which were personal, embarrassing, and unnecessary. It was a reminder that even the most close-knit relationships can be destroyed by greed, ambition, and betrayal.

The fallout had a significant impact on all three parties involved. Singh’s reputation was tarnished, and his political career was effectively over. Bachchan’s image was also damaged, and he was forced to take a step back from public life. Jaya Bachchan was also hurt by the scandal, but she continued to work in politics and in Bollywood.

Singh first met Bachchan in the late 1990s, when Amitabh Bachchan was going through a tough time in his career. He helped Bachchan to get out of debt and to revive his career. He also helped Jaya Bachchan to enter politics. Big B was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1998, followed by Jaya Bachchan in 2004. However, Amar Singh’s relationship with the Bachchans began to sour in the early 2010s. There were reports that Singh had been demanding money from the Bachchans and that he had been using their name to further his own political ambitions. The feud reportedly was over the Rajya Sabha seat.

In 2017, Singh made a series of controversial remarks about the Bachchans. In an interview with media channels, he said, “Amar Singh panauti hai (brings bad omen). In the Ambani family, the fight was for Dhirubhai’s money between the brothers but it was told that I am responsible for it. I am accused of making Aishwarya and Jaya Bacchan fight. For everything bad happening around, I am being held responsible. Even before I met Bachchans, Amitabh and Jaya were living in separate houses. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lived in Janak. When I was with them, then too they weren’t living together, as quoted by ABP”

This revelation came as a blow to the reputation of the perfect family Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have maintained over the years. It was shattered in a jiffy. And since then, rumours of their fall out with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also came to the forefront. This was the final blow to their relationship, which faced lows over the years.

In 2015, in an interview with the Telegraph, the politician, while calling out his ‘elder brother Amitabh Bachchan said, “Mr Bachchan, according to me, is contrary to Baghban (gardener), the role he played on screen. Off screen, he is Bagh-ujar (uprooting a garden), at least emotionally. I am saying this on record.”

The fallout between Amar Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan was a reminder that even the closest of friends can be torn apart by ambition and jealousy. Amar Singh’s death in 2020 brought an end to the public feud between him and the Bachchans.

