World Cup fever has already gripped the nation, and the recently released of the promotional video for the 2023 ODI World Cup by the ICC has set the internet on fire. Scheduled to take place in India from October 5, the video went viral, particularly in the sub-continent region, due to the presence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. However, some people were left outraged after they saw that the video overlooked Pakistan captain Babar Azam, and one of them was Shoaib Akhtar.

The video, spanning two minutes and thirteen seconds, showcases fan reactions and memorable moments from previous World Cup matches, including the iconic six by MS Dhoni that secured India’s victory in the 2011 edition.

The clip also features a magical voiceover from Shah Rukh Khan, who tells the world how World Cup means so much to everyone. He added, “Fears will be conquered, and odds will be braved on that one day. From the highs of joy to the lows of anguish, it will all be embraced on that one day.”

It also features a star-studded lineup of Indian cricketers such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Dinesh Karthik, and Shubman Gill. Additionally, it includes guest appearances by renowned players like Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning England captain, former South African player Jonty Rhodes, and Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan. However, ICC forgot to add Babar Azam to the list of players featured in the video and as soon as it went viral, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed the cricketing body for not including Pakistani batter in the clip.

Taking it to his Twitter, he wrote, “Whoever thought that World Cup promo would be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam’s significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit.”

Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke.

Come on guys, time to grow up a bit. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 22, 2023

Howeve, the video ft Shah Rukh Khan does showcase moments from the Pakistan cricket team’s World Cup journey, contrary to Shoaib Akhtar’s opinion, with appearances by Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi, it fails to feature Pakistan skipper Babar Azam or the nation’s triumphant 1992 World Cup win.

The highly anticipated 2023 World Cup will kick off on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, poised to recreate the thrilling final witnessed in 2019. This tournament marks India’s return as the host of the ODI World Cup since their victorious 2011 campaign, adding to their historic triumph in 1983. However, all eyes will be on the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, which will captivate and enthrall fans worldwide.

Despite the video’s controversy, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming World Cup, with high hopes for an exciting and fiercely competitive tournament. Including stars like Shah Rukh Khan in the promotional video has only added to the excitement and anticipation.

