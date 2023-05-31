Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had a terrific run at the IPL this year, will be soon heard voicing the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the upcoming animated film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. He also revealed his favourite Spiderman among Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Not just this, he also shared his memories of ‘Spiderman’ films as a kid and how imitated the action scenes from the films.

Talking to IANS, the cricketer said: “Tobey Maguire is my favourite Spiderman. I have so many memories of those films but I remember the first time I watched ‘Spiderman’ starring Tobey Maguire, there was this scene where Spiderman spins a web around Green Goblin, pulls him closer and then kicks him.”

“That’s something I have imitated with my friends so much, not really kicking them but recreating the scene. I even used to climb through the gaps in the door and my mom used to yell at me because she was scared that I would fall,” he added.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘ in cinemas on June 1, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

Apart from his IPL matches, Shubman also makes headlines for his rumoured relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. The duo is often subjected to scrutiny whenever they post a photo from the exact location with the same background.

Reacting to this, Shubman Gill said, “Spider-Man was also attacked in a negative way, and when I used to watch it, I used to be so angry that the newspaper guy (Jameson) used to write negative stuff about him. (I used to think) ‘How can he do this, he’s doing that,’ but that’s actually what happens right? People don’t see the hard work you put in. They just see the tip of the iceberg, the end result and if you know in your heart that you have given it your all, then all those (trolls) start affecting you less over time.”

