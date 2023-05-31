Beyonce is a mother to three kids namely Blue Ivy, and twin boys, Sir and Rumi. The journey to motherhood has been quite complicated for Queen Bey as she suffered a miscarriage before Blue Ivy was born in January 2012. This completely changed the thought process of the award-winning crooner as she opened up about the pain and trauma in her 2013 documentary called Life Is But A Dream.

Beyonce, on the work front, is currently in the middle of her Renaissance World Tour and several A-listers too marked their attendance to witness the singer in her full glory. Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Pharrell Williams among many others enjoyed Beyonce’s thrilling performances.

Circling back to Beyonce’s unfortunate miscarriage, the singer in the documentary, as per a report in The Independent, spoke of her loss dubbing it as, “The saddest thing I’ve ever been through” adding, “Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.” Beyonce, who is married to acclaimed rapper Jay-Z, reportedly suffered the miscarriage in the year 2010. The singer then turned to her art to cope with the grief and penned a song called Heartbeat which never unfortunately never got released. Talking about the same, Bey shared, “And, it was actually the first song I wrote for my album. And it was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through.”

The 2013 documentary was helmed by Beyonce and it even showed the singer with a growing baby bump.

Beyonce also addressed the rumours of her faking pregnancy calling it, “the most ridiculous rumours I’ve ever heard of me,” adding, “To think that I’d be that vain … especially after losing a child. The pain and trauma from that just makes it mean so much more to get an opportunity to bring life into the world.”

The Grammy-winning songstress’ rapper husband Jay-Z had also addressed the couple’s miscarriage in his 2017 song 4:44 where he raps: “I apologise for all the stillborns/’Cause I wasn’t present, your body wouldn’t accept it.”

