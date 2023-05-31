Many K-Pop stars enjoy a massive fan following across the world with their immense popularity. While they never miss a chance to interact with their fans, they are utterly quiet about their dating lives. After BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating rumours, videos and photos of Jungkook and Lisa getting cosy are making rounds on social media, leaving many confused if they are together. Here’s the truth behind the pictures and videos featuring the two stars.

BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the most popular K-Pop bands in the industry. While the Butter singers’ fans call themselves ARMY, the girl band has BLINKS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several pictures and videos of BTS’ youngest member Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa are making rounds on the internet. While some videos have them getting mushy together, other photos feature a special bond between the two. In an old clip going viral, Jungkook could be seen caressing Lisa’s hand, leaving fans confused if there is something between the two. These rumours were fueled after the Left and Right singer crooned Lisa’s part from a song during his latest Weverse Live session.

As per Koreaboo, a few netizens raised questions about the two K-Pop stars’ equation. Turns out that the pictures and videos are morphed. Reacting to the fan’s query, a Netizen wrote, “There have been more edited photos after Jungkook was nice to BLACKPINK at an award show,” while another penned, “None of these are real.”

A third user wrote, “A video of Jungkook and IU also has crazy views.”

“They edited these really well. They look like a Hollywood couple,” claimed a fourth one.

Well, the two stars have never addressed the rumours, and it is hard to say if there is anything between them.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were spotted taking a stroll while holding hands in Paris.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ J-Hope Reportedly Gets Promoted As An Assistant Instructor In Military, Fans Can’t Stop Lauding The Star: “So Proud Of You Hobi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News