Hollywood star Colin Farrell might have a reputation with the ladies but it appears the actor might not always be as confident as he seems. The actor in an interview with a leading magazine in the year 2014 spilled the beans on how found it difficult to sleep with women while being all sober. The actor, who has been sober for long, at the time said that it was quite an adjustment and that sober s*x was terrifying. Scroll down to read more.

Colin Farrell in an interview claimed that he was used to drunk s*x and he was concerned that he won’t be able to make love anymore. The actor in the past has been linked with the likes of Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, and Demi Moore, along with a slew of stars and models.

Speaking of Colin Farrell’s interview about sober s*x, the actor told Elle magazine, “I made love to a woman about two and half years after I got clean, and it was one of the most terrifying moments of my life.” The actor continued, “It was in the afternoon. The windows and the curtains were open. It was lovely, and to be crass, it wasn’t f**king. She was very gentle. But it was terrifying. Because I was just used to drunkenness and dark rooms and clubs and toilets and wherever.” Farrell added, “I was worried I wouldn’t be able to talk, full stop. I hadn’t uttered a word sober in about 15 years.”

The Banshees of Inisherin star at the time also revealed that he believes in monogamy but he is yet to find the right woman. “I’ve had arguments with friends about this.”

He added, “For me, I don’t know if it’s possible. I’m not saying it’s not possible. I have been monogamous in relationships. But I’m not in a relationship now. So they haven’t worked. So it wouldn’t stand up in court”

Colin Farrell added, “We’ve all seen people who are 70, 80, 90, who have held each other’s hands throughout their lives. But is there a part of man that does want to sow his seed? Absolutely. Does that mean it has to be followed through on? Or does it allow us to ask why and dig a little deeper? I don’t know. But I certainly do believe in monogamy.”

