Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest stars working in Bollywood right now, and her credentials are a testament to her success. The actress is known for her impeccable skills and her witty sense of humor. Kareena has worked with some of the biggest stars in Bollywood and we can’t wait to see what she does next. Today, we are taking you back in history when Bebo made an appearance on Koffee With Karan and gave a witty reply ko Karan Johar’s bizarre question.

In his show, Karan is known for asking questions that would make any Bollywood star awkward. He doesn’t shy away from asking questions about their deepest secrets and even their breakups. We know about Kareena and Shahid Kapoor’s relationship and how they parted ways, but Karan didn’t leave any stone unturned to talk about their romance and asking a question that could make anyone feel uncomfortable.

During an appearance on the renowned talk show Koffee With Karan in 2016, the host, Karan Johar, posed a hypothetical scenario to pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan. He asked how she would react if she found herself stuck in an elevator with her ex, Shahid Kapoor, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Kareena responded by calling it an “amazing” situation and jokingly remarked, “They are doing an amazing film together (Rangoon) and get along really well. I’d be like, ‘Why wasn’t I the heroine in Rangoon?'”

Kareena Kapoor’s witty reply makes it clear that she can make anyone speechless with her fiery responses.

It is no secret that Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor openly referred to themselves as more than just friends during interviews and chat sessions. Although they are happily living their individual lives with their respective partners, their relationship has had a significant impact on both of them. Reports at the time suggested that Shahid played a role in Kareena’s spiritual journey, leading her to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle. Similarly, Shahid was said to have gained newfound confidence while being in a relationship with the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ actress.

Love can be a complicated and ever-evolving journey, especially in the glamorous world of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor’s story reminds us that relationships can shape us, bring about positive changes, and ultimately guide us to our true happiness, even if they don’t last forever.

