Films leave an impact on society, and everyone is well aware of that. Movies with a great social message are often hailed by one and all and the ones like Kabir Singh are often criticised for sending a wrong message for the youth in the society. Well, the latest one to make headlines for all the wrong reasons is Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Krrish’. Backed by Rakesh Roshan, the film is based on a superhero who tries to save the world from bad people.

Now, in a shocking turn of events the film has left a fan injured. In a shocking turn of events, an 8-year-old boy tried to copy the stunts but failed miserably. How? Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, a Class 3 boy, inspired by Krrish has left with injuries after he tried to copy Hrithik Roshan’s stunt. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, the 8-year-old boy has jumped off from the first floor of his school thinking he will land safely on the ground like Krrish. However, the boy has substantial injury to his nose, hands, and his legs. The boy was rushed to the hospital after the accident.

As per a report in Box Office Worldwide states, “The boy tried to imitate a stunt shown in Hrithik Roshan‘s 2006 film. He was inspired by the superhero to land safely on his feet after falling from a height and thought of doing the same. He left his classroom on the pretext of filling his water bottle and had several of his classmates for witnessing the event. The boy jumped from approximately 15 feet and fell flat on the ground.”

The school principal has further confirmed that no student had forced or encouraged him to the Krrish stunts. He had even confessed his admiration for the superhero and wanting to copy his stunts to his mother.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish in currently in the news for its fourth instalment. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to learn about new developments every now and then.

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sunny Deol’s Gadar Was Called A Provocative Film “Positioning Muslims As The Other” By Shabana Azmi & He Said, “She’s Supposed To Be Educated” Slamming Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News