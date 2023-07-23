Madhuri Dixit has been ruling hearts for ages now with her acting prowess, beauty and mad dance skills. From the silver screen to the OTT screen and from television to social media, the queen has spread her magic everywhere. She has more than 70 movies in her kitty, and one of them is Dayavan. The film was released in 1988 and featured Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan in the lead, along with the diva.

The movie created quite a buzz among the audience as it featured a kissing scene between Madhuri and Khanna. Back in the 80s, it was not quite common for such scenes to feature in films. Scroll on to learn what happened next and how the actress feels about it now.

Obviously, the bold move created quite a commotion among the viewers. As per Bollywood Life, the rumours even spread that Vinod Khanna got so engrossed in the scene that he allegedly continued to kiss the actress even after the director called ‘cut’ and even bit her lip. As per MensXP, a fan website quotes Madhuri Dixit from an old interview where she expressed her regret over the scene. She said, “Well, when I look back, I think I should have just said, ‘No, I don’t want to do it.’ But then perhaps I got a bit intimidated to doing it. It was like, I am an actress, and the director has conceived the scene in a particular way, so maybe my not doing it would hamper the narrative.”

Madhuri Dixit even added that she realised that the scene was totally unnecessary in the script. She could not refuse the shot back then, as she did not have adequate footing in the industry. “Also since I was not from a film family background, I didn’t know anything about the industry and its operative norms. I didn’t know at that time that you could say no to do kissing scenes. So I did it. But later when I saw the film, I wondered why did I do it? The kiss didn’t add anything to the film. So I decided to put my foot down on doing any more kissing scenes and never did another again.”

As a matter of fact, the Kalank actress has not done many kissing scenes in movies after Dayavan. While she did perform a cosy scene with Aamir Khan in Dil, the lady, as she said, has remained true to the demands of the script altogether.

