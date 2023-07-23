Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol indeed make the best on screen couple. Every film the two have worked together has turned out to be a blockbuster with the audience lauding the duo for their performances. While their chemistry is impeccable on screen, they also share a close bond in real life. Although it must have always been beneficial for them to do movies, it once became a headache for the makers of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as they could not stop laughing in one scene.

SRK and Kajol first shared the screenspace in the 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shilpa Shetty. Since then, their unmatchable chemistry has won millions of hearts.

While they have worked together in many movies, the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will always remain their fans’ favourite. The movie was helmed by Aditya Chopra, while Yash Chopra served as its producer. Once, in an interview with NDTV, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol sat down to talk about an incident where they pissed off the filmmakers as they took 17 takes and three camera magazines on one scene.

The scene was when Kajol’s Simran wakes up after a drunken night and SRK’s Raj tries to convince that they spent the night together by showing a lipstick mark on his chest. Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Right from the beginning of filming that scene, we found it incredibly funny. Surprisingly, when we attempted to film it seriously, it became even more comical. Adding to the hilarity, the shirt I wore had a zipper that made a strange sound whenever I opened it, making us burst into laughter even more. Though similar incidents occurred during other scenes too, this one was exceptionally funny.”

Kajol further chimed in to clarify that the zipper was working properly and they found it “unnecessarily funny.” As they took three camera magazines to shoot the scene, the duo ended up making both Aditya and Yash Chopra angry. The now late-producer even began yelling at them when he got upset.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan added that one can see them laughing through their eyes in the scene.

