On April 20, late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, passed away. She was 74. Reportedly, the star wife was suffering from an age-related and was hospitalized for almost 15 days when she breathed her last. Who’s who of Bollywood celebrities are currently visiting Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji, and Uday Chopra since. As we continue to always remember Pam, we bring to you an interesting anecdote of her life before she got married to Yash Chopra.

Fondly remembered as Pam by one and all, she and former actress Simi Garewal were cousins. In a throwback interview, Simi once revealed that she and Pam grew together and she was like a ‘third daughter’ to Simi’s mother. Earlier in an interview, Simi had spoken at length about Pam and revealed how she once caught Yash Chopra stealing a glance at Pamela at a wedding function.

Once speaking to Mid-day Simi Garewal had recalled, “I took her to BR Chopra’s daughter’s wedding, where Yash and she met for the first time. She [felt] that he was paying more attention to Hema Malini, but I had caught Yash sneaking a glance at Pam several times.” Well, little didn’t they know this single glance would turn into a rishta. The former actress further revealed that soon after that encounter, late filmmaker’s elder brother BR Chopra sent a rishta to Simi’s mother.

“Her father, Mohinder Singh, who was in the army, was initially hesitant as the Chopras were wealthy [in comparison]. But my mother assured that she would take care of everything. She took care of her like her own daughter,” said Simi further.

However, things didn’t turn as planned as Simi revealed that Pamela began to distance herself from everyone. While they wouldn’t dwell upon what happened when they met but they continued to meet and greet each other on Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra’s birthday.

“Strangely, after her marriage with Yash, she started distancing herself from us, which hurt all of us deeply as we couldn’t understand what happened. Though we would go for Aditya [Chopra] and Uday’s [Chopra] birthdays, which eventually stopped,” adding “We never got a chance to find out what happened, [even when] we spoke, laughed, and joked around. We never dove into what happened.”

