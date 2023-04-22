While Shraddha Kapoor drove the nation wild with her ‘Thumka’ from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar that created a splash on social media and uproar of whistles in theatres, the star recently shared her inspiration for the move with her fans on social media.

It so happens that Crime Master Gogo was the first to inspire the thumka move in the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna. Yes you heard us right! It was none other than her father, veteran Shakti Kapoor who also aced the ‘Thumka’, glimpses of which Shraddha showcased on her social media platform.

The star crowned Crime master Gogo as the OG Thumka King after running a poll for fans on ‘Who did it better?’ – We now clearly know where Shraddha Kapoor gets those killer moves from!

The craze of Shraddha Kapoor‘s thumkas from ‘Show Me The Thumka’ song is constantly taking over the heads of the masses. The fans are showering their love on her and recreating their version of the song.

Basking under the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha will be next seen in the much awaited and anticipated Stree 2, which was recently announced.

