Salman Khan fans are celebrating his Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan paying no heed to reviews whatsoever. And going by the excitement level of fans, it might be possible that the film comes back with a part 2. At least, that is what the credit scene of the film suggested.

Before we discuss a sequel possibility, we are putting up a warning for spoilers! The article may reveal teeny tiny bits of the film and spoil your plan to watch it in theatres. So you can now decide whether to proceed to read this article further or not.

Coming back to Salman Khan’s Veeram remake or better known as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film has hinted at a possibility of Part 2 in the credit scene and we wonder whether those who watched it, noticed the sly hint or not! Scroll down to read the details.

Salman Khan rises like a phoenix and beats the villain in the climax of the film. The film ends with seetis and taalis and the end credits role with Yo Yo Honey Singh on the screen singing Let’s Dance Chotu Motu and the entire cast having a blast!

But during the song, while Salman sings the song, he slyly takes a look at an under-construction. But on top of the building is a man keeping a tab on Salman Khan and his family with binoculars. But Bhai’s eyes catch the man with the binoculars and the scene closes, hinting that the actor might have to fight a new enemy in the future.

Now talking about sequels, the Sultan actor has a list of pending sequels starting with the No Entry sequel, which he confirmed himself, to the Kick sequel, which has not seen the light of the day after getting announced.

Even Bajrangai Bhaijaan sequel has been grabbing headlines after the actor confirmed it and reports suggested the name of the film as Pawan Putra Bhaijaan! Currently, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be gearing up for his next film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif as the lead, Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

