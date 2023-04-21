It’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan day & just like every Salman Khan release; there’s yet another glitter of hope that even if the content is mediocre at best, it’ll still climb the box office hill smoothly compared to others due to Bhai’s stardom. Spoiler alert, this is a film that is below the mediocre level, just like Radhe, just like Race 3 and all the upcoming Salman films, which will continue to celebrate the star and not the script.

For new readers, this is just a quicker review; it’s a simple analysis of the film up till the interval. There are no spoilers, not that it should matter to anyone because they’ll only help you away from this film and you’ll thank me later.

Advertisement

A thing to note is, two films are releasing this week, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan & Evil Dead Rise, but the former is an actual horror film because Bhoi loves you to death. Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) resides in a ‘mohalla’, which is on the radar to be vacated by the city’s MLA (Vijender Singh).

Now, if you’re watching Bollywood commercial potboilers, you know if Bhai captures an area, you can’t vacate that at any cost. Still, Vijender Singh is trying because he might be busy boxing all these years without knowing how a Bhai film works.

Oh, and FYI, Bhaijaan prefers to be a bachelor because he feels a girl will come in and break his bond with his brothers, so he chooses to ‘sacrifice’. But now, all three brothers are in love and want Bhaijaan to get married. How Bhagya (Pooja Hegde) enters to change that without knowing the super-aggressive violence streak of Bhaijaan forms the crux of the first half.

The film continues to celebrate the star that is Salman Khan without really giving us anything which we haven’t seen before. The storyline feels outdated because it is; the film is an official remake of the 2014 Ajith Kumar starrer Veeram, which itself was a mediocre product. Veeram was remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu in 2027 and Kannada as Odeya in 2019; both failed to create the desired impact. What was Salman Khan thinking about trying the script, which has tried and failed three times in 3 languages and that too with Farhad Samji? I’m as clueless as the film’s screenplay.

I’ll be back post-interval, and I don’t have any hopes from 2nd half to change my views on the overall product. Stick to this space for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review!

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn’s Action Thriller To Miss The Milestone Of 125 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News