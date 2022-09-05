Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is all set to hit theatres this Friday, September 9 and fans of the film’s lead star cast are super excited. While Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna fans are waiting for the fantasy adventure film, it has also been facing flax amidst the boycott culture.

Now, with just days left until the release, a review for the film has made its way to social media. This review is by Umair Sandhu, a guy whose reviews in the past have been the polar opposite of what the final fate of some Bollywood films were. For the unversed, he called Race 3 ‘blockbuster’, Zero ‘simply best’ & Prithviraj ‘terrific’. Read on to know what he says about the RK film now.

Talking to his Instagram stories, Umair Sandhu – a blogger who claims to be having access to some overseas censor board and posts film reviews on social media accounts, states that Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra lacks soul. In his first story he wrote, “#brahmastra is also high on VFX and a couple of sequences are well implemented.

Cinematography is Eye Catching. The lighting is too dark at places. The production design is amazing! Story and screenplay is strictly average. Boring moments in interval portions. Music is first rate! 2.5/5”

In the following story, Umair Sandhu spoke about the actor’s performances in Brahmastra. This blogger wrote, “#RanbirKapoor does very well. He plays his part most convincingly. And also looking condused in some scenes!”His story further read, “#amitabhbachchan Stole the Show. #mouniroy is still Nagin Mode! She is looking crap! #aliabhatt looking cute as always!”

In his next story, he added, “On the whole, #brahmastra lacks soul. At the box-office, the publicity blitzkrieg might ensure good returns in its opening weekend, but the cracks should start appearing sooner than exepcted, since the film fails to keep you hooked. Its fall is imminent. All that glitters is not gold”

In another story, he added that “Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo is the best thing in Brahmastra.” In a real recent story, Umair noted, “#brahmastra is a big film is all respects – big stars, big canvas, big expenditure on SFX, big ad spend, big expectations. Sadly, it’s a big, big, big letdown as well!”

While reviewing Race 3, Umar Sandhu had writer, “First Review #Race3 ! On the whole, #Race3 is a paisa vasool, seeti-maar entertainer. Get ready for a Tsunami called Race 3 at the ticket window. It is sure to rewrite box-office records. #SalmanKhan fans, rejoice. Race 3 is a sure-shot B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R.. ????” His review for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj read, “#Prithviraj Inside Reports are Terrific ! Shocked the entire Trade. Film is 100 times better than Trailer ❤❤” While reviewing Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, he had tweeted, “First Review #Zero ● #ShahRukhKhan as dwarf Stole the Show all the way. Standing Ovation Performance by him. ● #KatrinaKaif Hotness & @AnushkaSharma simplicity ! Both are FANTASTIC. ● Full on engaging film. No Dull Moment throughput the film. ● Climax is the USP. ????”

What are your thoughts about Brahmastra? How well do you think it will fare?? Let us know in the comments.

