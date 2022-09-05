Jubin Nautiyal is a busy man who treats us to at least 1 new song every month. With a versatile range of songs released recently – like the patriotic love song ‘Teri Galliyon Se’, the festive ‘Mast Nazron Se,’ Jubin’s most recent one is the sweet, love-filled Meethi Meethi (that also features him in the music video).

Advertisement

While talking to him about the song, we asked the ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ singer about his journey from auditioning for X Factor India to getting to where he is now. For the unversed, Jubin auditioned in 2011 for the reality singing show and made it to the top 25. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it to the show that featured 8 individual singers and 4 groups. Read on to know what he said.

Advertisement

Exclusively talking to Koimoi about his journey from qualifying on X Factor India to now having chartbuster songs released at regular intervals, Jubin Nautiyal said, “Kam umar mein samaj gaya tha ki yeh joh safar hai woh manzil se alag aur khubsurat hoti hai – I’m just enjoying that. I’m not somebody who found music somewhere in between, I’m not somebody who had a passion and then it turned into a career. I was born for this. I was made for this. Even if I was not as big as I am today, I would still be doing music and that is why I am really content and happy.”

Adding that he decided to keep singing and refining his art even if he didn’t land a career in music, Jubin Nautiyal said, “I’m still living the high that I am getting to make a career out of what I love the most. I’m able to spread smiles, I’m able to win hearts, I’m able to give people precious moments through my music. Moments that they live with, moments that they will remember every time they listen to my song. I feel blessed, I feel gratitude for everything that I have in life.”

On being probed if X Factor gave him the platform to make it to where he is today or gave him the confidence to make it here on his own, the Meethi Meethi singer said, “Joh log chote shehero se aate hai na, unke junoon bade hote hai. Mai ek spring ke tarah hu, mujhe jitna neeche dabaoge mai utne upar chalang lagaunga – this is what I learnt on X Factor. This is what I learnt on the show.” Continuing further he added, “Chote shehero mein apne bhai, behne, dost, yaar bolte hai ‘Tu toh bahut aacha gaata hai,’ hawaa mein chada dete hai. Aur shayad mai hawaa mein chadd gaya tha. Phir mai X Factor gaya, waha ke lines mein khada hua dekha ki hazaro singers mere aage khade hai, hazaro mere peeche – aur sab better the mere se. That is a very, very important thing for an artist – to realise… to realise where you stand.”

He continued, “When I went to X Factor, I agree I was not as good as I am today. Jab mai wahan tha tab woh mere best performance nahi thi. I have no regrets, I have no denials in life and I would never have it any other way. Kya pata mai woh reality show jeet jata aur mai aaj Jubin Nautiyal nahi ban pata – it’s a high possiblity. Haa par waha jaa ke mujhe zameen dikhai di, mujhe samaj mein aa gaya ki kitni mehnat aur lagegi aur kya kya karna padega.” Jubin concluded talking about his journey so far by saying, “After that, I started another journey, which is still on and the whole world is watching it.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to catch Jubin Nautiyal talk about his career from X Factor India to now on video.

Must Read: Exclusive! Neha Dhupia: “I Genuinely Don’t Get That Much Work, I’ve To Create It Around Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram