X Factor India Fame Geet Sagar Talks About His Latest Single ‘Sadak’

Winner of the first season of “X Factor India”, Geet Sagar, who recently unveiled his new song named “Sadak”, says his song talks of same-s*x relationship and talks of following your passion in a subtle manner.

“Recently, I unveiled my first single which is called ‘Sadak’. As an artist, when I look back, I see that it was a case of total serendipity that I got a chance to sing such a beautiful song. ‘Sadak’ happened in Delhi around May-June last year. I was called on a project just to be a singer but then I was amazed because you can see that there are different styles of singing in the entire song,” he said.

Geet Sagar belongs to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He won the first season of “X Factor India” which aired on Sony Television in 2011.

“Sadak” was unveiled digitally a few days ago. Written by Rohit Agarwal, the video takes us through the struggles women are facing.

Talking about message of the song, Geet Sagar said: “I find this song lyrically deep and meaningful. When you see the video, you will note how it talks about a lot of undercurrent issues. A lot of issues have been shown very subtlety though. It’s about how one should be free to pursue whatever career or passion they want to. It’s a beautiful thing that a male is singing the whole song, a male has written and composed a whole song. It is also directed by a male but then the story is about two females in the song. It’s such a beautiful way to look at it.”

