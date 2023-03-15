Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt has appeared in several films, but her role in the 1998 film ‘Zakhm’ was one of the most challenging ones for her. She played the role of her grandmother Shirin in the movie. Almost two decades later, Pooja reveals she was scared playing the part. Scroll down to know more.

Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja was one of the leading actresses in Bollywood during the 90s. She is known for her films like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Junoon, Jaanam, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, and Sir. She often made headlines for her personal life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Pooja Bhatt revealed how her father cast her in the film and gave her no choice in opting out. She said, “Frankly, I was terrified to take on the responsibility of playing my grandmother and tried hard to suggest to my father we cast another actor in my place but my father gave me no choice. He said, ‘I am not asking you Pooja. I am telling you that you are playing this part.’ That was the end of the discussion. The rest is history.”

However, the filmmaker-actress feels grateful for playing the role as she got the chance to wear her grandmother’s saree in the song ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla’ from the film. “The privilege of playing my grandmother – that was her personal saree I was wearing in the song. It is something I will always be grateful to my father for. The ‘mangalsutra’ I wore in the film also belonged to my grandmother Shirin. And the set of our home was a replica of the home my father grew up in as a boy. Those days and that space I shared with Kunal (Kemmu) in front of the camera are some of the most magical times of my life,” Pooja Bhatt said.

It is also worth pointing out that the song was composed by MM Keeravani, who recently bagged the Oscar award for RRR’s popular song Naatu Naatu. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial also starred Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre.

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Lyricist Says “After The Almighty It’s Salman Khan For Me” & Reveals How KGF’s Yash Is Similar To Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News