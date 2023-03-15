Bollywood actors are known for splurging big money on their hobbies and lifestyle. While some spend their hard-earned money on cars and clothes, actor Taapsee Pannu loves shelling out her moolah on a dietitian. Yes, you read that right. The talented B-Town actor in a recent interview spilled the beans on how much she spends every month on a dietitian also confessing that she even argues with her parents about the same.

The ‘Haseen Dillruba’ star in one of her recent interviews revealed the amount saying she spends close to a lakh on a dietitian. She, however, explained the reason behind spending this big amount dubbing it is an occupational hazard. Taapsee in her interview also revealed that this habit of hers might get her in trouble with her father and she might get a scolding from him.

According to The Indian Express, Taapsee in an interview with The Lallantop spoke about how her father always talks about saving money and how he never spends money on himself. Taapsee added that her father gets annoyed when she spends on him. The 35-year-old actor then shared, “I’ll go home soon, and I know that he’ll scold me for spending so much on a dietitian” later revealing the amount “Roughly Rs 1 lakh per month” after getting inquired how much she spends on the services of a dietitian. Taapsee then reveals the reason behind her move saying, “My diet changes constantly, depending on what film I’m doing, and where I am in my life. After every four or five years, your body also changes.”

She added, “In this profession, most of us need the advice of a professional, to tell us what food is best for us, depending on which city, or which country we’re in. The weather plays a role, local produce plays a role. This is the kind of detail that goes into creating a diet plan.”

Taapsee further shared during the interview that she also buys a subscription for her mother as she has problems with her metabolism. Speaking on this, the ‘Pink‘ actor revealed, “Why spend on hospitals later, when you can spend on diet now?” concluding that her father feels “it is a fancy thing to have a dietitian but she feels, “This is not a fancy expense, this is a requirement.”

