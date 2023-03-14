Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is one of the famous stars in the film industry and is noted for her versatility. She is the recipient of multiple accolades, including seven Filmfare Awards. Rani is also one of the few actresses vocal about issues faced by women and children.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress doesn’t mince her words while sharing her opinion and call a spade a spade. Back in 2019, the actress was promoting her film Mardaani and didn’t give a damn when a reporter made an insanely stupid statement about Bollywood actresses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the press conference of Mardaani 2, a reporter was heard saying her film ‘Kaafi acchi thi’ which Rani Mukerji did not take kindly and began insisting “bas kaafi?” However, the reporter ignored her question and continued to speak. When the actress continued to insist, the reporter admitted that her film “bohat achhi thi”.

Moving further, the reporter then asked the actress, “aajkal ek daur tha jab Bollywood ki heroine ek prakar se kaha jaatha hai ki actresses ko achaar ke roop ke istemaal ke jaathi hai.” The 44-year-old actress was surprised on hearing this and said, “I did not know actresses are sindhi yaar. Achaar aur pappad?”

Rani Mukerji added, “Yeh jo aapke achaar wale vichaar hai, we have to like…you’re creating a headline now yaar.” The journalist then went on to say that celebrities often share their views on sensitive issues but avoid answering questions about the underworld. To which Hicki actress replied, “Lekin aaj hum film ke bareme baat karne aye hai na. This platform is talking for my film Mardaani. We have to talk about Mardaani first na then take other questions.”

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji has garnered much praise for her performance in the Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is based on the true story of a couple separated from their children in Norway. What happens next is the film all about. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on March 17, 2023.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Movie Review: Rani Mukerji Is As Natural A Natural Can Get In Displaying The Pain Of A Helpless Mother!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News