Jim Sarbh is one of the outspoken and talented stars of the Indian entertainment industry. Although he tries staying away from controversies but once he was embroiled in one, when he cracked a r*pe joke. The actor was slammed by netizens, but everyone was surprised to see Kangana Ranaut going crazy listening to his joke. If you’re unaware, the Queen actress has called out people who make such comments. She had condemned Salman Khan’s statement about the same topic while he was promoting Sultan. People were irked seeing her laugh at Jim’s joke and even called her a hypocrite.

Advertisement

During the time, Kangana reacted strongly against Khan’s statement, she had even called it horrible and extremely insensitive. While Ranaut wasn’t happy with Salman’s comment in 2016, but she seemed ok with Jim’s joke on the sidelines of Cannes 2018, while they were joined by some common friends at the prestigious film festival.

Advertisement

The video of Jim Sarbh was shared by one of his friends and in the clip, he says, “I’d rather be r*ped by 12 pro*titutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says ‘Me too, I didn’t know that was an option’.” Everyone around him is seen bursting into laughter including Kangana Ranaut. Soon after the video went viral, Jim received flak for being insensitive and normalising r*pe jokes, while people called Kangana called hypocrite as she is a feminist and never entertains such jokes being made in front of her.

Later when the issue escalated not Kangana Ranaut but Jim Sarbh came in front and gave clarification about the joke he made. In conversation with Bollywood Life, he told, “First of all, I understand the environment we live in just now, in light of recent events, but more frankly, in light of events going on since the beginning of human consciousness, r*pe is a deadly serious issue. I treat it as such. The joke that I made is about a Priest blowing a very casual question completely out of proportion, condemning alcohol, prostitutes, and rape all simultaneously. The Punjabi (or whichever ethnicity, depending on the audience) responds to the situation by consenting to it and expressing his sexual proclivities.”

“I personally do not find it to be about a desire to r*pe, or to inflict s*xual violence upon another, but a subversive and comedic response to an extremely volatile sentence.”

Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut

Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr — YellowStoneDragon 🌈 (@karishmau) May 15, 2018

Jim Sarbh came into the limelight after playing a terrorist in Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja, later he was part of Padmaavat, Sanju, Death in the Gunj and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Other than films he has done some noteworthy web series like Made In Heaven and Rocket Boys. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Dhaakad will be next seen in Emergency, Manikarnika 2, Sita and Tejas.

Must Read: Filmfare Claims Kangana Ranaut Is Making ‘False Accusations’ & Withdraws Her Nomination, To Sue Her In Return For Malicious & Defamatory Statements?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram