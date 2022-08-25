Liger First Public Review Out! Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Starrer Opens To Mixed Reviews
Liger First Review Out! Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Starrer Opens To Mixed Reviews, Netizens Say “2nd Half Is Total Crap”(Photo Credit –Still From Liger)

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has been in the headlines ever since it was announced and fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s theatrical release. Now the film has been released in cinemas after much wait.

Puri Jagannadh’s directorial sports actioner, dubbed as a Pan India film, stars Vijay and Ananya in the lead roles. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Vishu Reddy play other important roles in the film. World’s Ex-heavy weight boxing Champion Mike Tyson also has an extended cameo appearance in the film.

Amid the boycott trend, Liger has been released in multiple languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada – simultaneously. The first reviews of Dharma Productions are now out and it seems the film is receiving a mixed reception from the audience.

While some netizens liked Vijay Deverakonda’s performance in the film, some thought the director wasted Vijay’s performance. A Twitter user wrote, ” VD tried his best, and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention. Puris biggest strength is the hero characterization and dialogue but in this movie he went completely over the top and it goes into the cringe zone. Tysons character is ridiculous. This is not a movie for VD to enter the Pan India market. Bad Choice”.

Another netizen reviewed, “Other than VD’s physical transformation, film has no plus. Horrible perf from Ananya. No villain character (Puri is d villain). 1st Hlf is at least Bearable, 2nd Half is total crap. Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST!”

While some netizens called Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger a torture some hailed the film. A user wrote, “One word review:- Excellent One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie. #MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.” Take a look at some more reactions below:

Previously, Vijay Deverakonda reacted to whether the boycott trend will affect Liger’s performance at the box office. During a conversation with news agency IANS, the Telugu star said, “With Liger we expected a bit of drama… but we’ll fight. We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now.” He also concluded by saying, “Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge!”

