Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has been in the headlines ever since it was announced and fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s theatrical release. Now the film has been released in cinemas after much wait.

Puri Jagannadh’s directorial sports actioner, dubbed as a Pan India film, stars Vijay and Ananya in the lead roles. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Vishu Reddy play other important roles in the film. World’s Ex-heavy weight boxing Champion Mike Tyson also has an extended cameo appearance in the film.

Amid the boycott trend, Liger has been released in multiple languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada – simultaneously. The first reviews of Dharma Productions are now out and it seems the film is receiving a mixed reception from the audience.

While some netizens liked Vijay Deverakonda’s performance in the film, some thought the director wasted Vijay’s performance. A Twitter user wrote, ” VD tried his best, and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention. Puris biggest strength is the hero characterization and dialogue but in this movie he went completely over the top and it goes into the cringe zone. Tysons character is ridiculous. This is not a movie for VD to enter the Pan India market. Bad Choice”.

Another netizen reviewed, “Other than VD’s physical transformation, film has no plus. Horrible perf from Ananya. No villain character (Puri is d villain). 1st Hlf is at least Bearable, 2nd Half is total crap. Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST!”

#Liger (Telugu|2022) – THEATRE. Other than VD’s physical transformation, film has no plus. Horrible perf from Ananya. No villain character (Puri is d villain). 1st Hlf s atleast Bearable, 2nd Hlf is total crap. Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST! pic.twitter.com/mFM4CZZhxW — CK Review (@CKReview1) August 25, 2022

Puris biggest strength is the hero characterization and dialogues but in this movie he went completely over the top and it goes into the cringe zone. Tysons character is ridiculous. This is not a movie for VD to enter the Pan India market. Bad Choice #Liger — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 24, 2022

While some netizens called Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger a torture some hailed the film. A user wrote, “One word review:- Excellent One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie. #MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.” Take a look at some more reactions below:

Overall #Liger a pure commercial product from @purijagan @TheDeverakonda start screen presence 🌟 Only bit irritating was his stammering in the film. Overall it’s a good film. #ligerreview pic.twitter.com/p4DE1Ca1Qd — Vk (@Calvin10227051) August 25, 2022

One word review:- Excellent One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie.#MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.#Liger #LigerReview pic.twitter.com/fNzJaH728X — 𝙰𝚑𝚊𝚍 (@catzproud) August 25, 2022

If there was an opposite to #Bahubali's success, it has to be #Liger. @purijagan managed to make one of the worst movies of the post-pandemic era. @ssrajamouli put TFI on the world map, and @Charmmeofficial @TheDeverakonda took the same map and wiped a donkey's ass with it. 1/5 — Desi Pop Fix (@desipopfix) August 25, 2022

#Liger Movie Review

⭐ 1/5 #OneWordReview FLOP Ohh god…movie is high of everything except a good solid script.@TheDeverakonda introduction scene is just 😯💥🥊🔥@ananyapandayy is best part of the film

⭐Direction is poor

⭐Action is good

🚩Songs average#ligerreview pic.twitter.com/iVl6XAAjxH — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) August 25, 2022

@purijagan should realise, his lead character showing middle finger on screen is not attitude. Most of his dialogues are summary of his musings.

Finally, #PuriJagannadh is following footsteps of his Guru #RGV, by making cringe movies. #Liger #LigerSaalaCrossbreed #Ligerreview — Ro-HIT (@rohith_writings) August 25, 2022

#Liger Very Good 1 st half 🔥🔥🔥

Dont belive in negative reviews puri mark with vijay performance super — Rajesh Ravanasura (@Rajeshraaj15) August 25, 2022

Previously, Vijay Deverakonda reacted to whether the boycott trend will affect Liger’s performance at the box office. During a conversation with news agency IANS, the Telugu star said, “With Liger we expected a bit of drama… but we’ll fight. We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now.” He also concluded by saying, “Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge!”

